K-E CEO gets protective bail in death from electrocution case

KARACHI: K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and another senior official of the power utility on Wednesday secured protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases related to deaths that occurred due to electrocution.

The KE chief along with Distribution Head Amir Zia had approached the SHC to seek pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against the management of the power supplier. The court approved seven-day bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in each case and directed them to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

On Tuesday, a case was filed against K-Electric's chief executive officer after a youth died of electrocution in the city's upscale Defence Phase VII area.

Four people were named in the case filed at the Defence Police Station. The FIR was filed by the boy's uncle, who told police that the 22-year-old was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra. It includes provisions for murder.

The deceased's uncle has claimed that he, along with the boy, had gone out for a walk when they saw that there was no door fixed at a substation of the power utility.

"Faizan went inside and got electrocuted," he said, adding that after the incident took place, KE accused his nephew of theft. The power utility, while expressing grief over the incident, said that the youngster had entered the substation without permission. "K-Electric continues to run awareness campaigns in order to inform people to stay away from power installations," the spokesperson said.