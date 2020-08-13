‘Rural-Urban Monsoon Plantation’ drive concludes in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: ‘Rural Urban Monsoon Plantation’ drive concluded in Razmak tehsil of North Waziristan. The event was organised by the district administration and the district Forest department in collaboration with the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under the European Union-funded and KFW financed.

The “Aid to uprooted people of Pakistan” project was part of the “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative of the Government of Pakistan, which was aligned with the “Need Based Social Mobilisation.”Minister for Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The deputy commissioner North Waziristan, additional deputy commissioner, divisional forest officer, assistant commissioner Razmak and district education officer North Waziristan were also present. The plantation drive was simultaneously commenced in six tehsils of the district in which over 100,000 saplings were planted, 30,000 of which were planted through the social capital of SRSP.