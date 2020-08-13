close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

13 killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

National

August 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Balochistan climbed to 13 as two more people were swept away in flood water in different areas of the province, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

According to a report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding the casualties and damages in rain-related incidents, 13 people including two women and three children have died in Balochistan during the recent monsoon rains.

The flash floods injured seven people and caused damage to 861 houses, while 46 houses were partially destroyed.

The fresh spell of monsoon rainfall caused damages to three houses in Kechi, two each in Dera Bugti and Khuzdar, 135 in Jhal Magsi and five houses were damaged in Harnai.

