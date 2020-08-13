Urdu novels no less than literature of any language in the world

ISLAMABAD: In the last twenty years, excellent Urdu novels have been written in Pakistan. Our literature is no less than the literature of any language in the world. It can be compared to any other language in the world but, unfortunately, we have a certain kind of inferiority complex. The British ruled over us for almost a hundred years, so everything from the West has become important to us and our attitude toward literature is similar. These views were expressed by Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, as a guest of honor at the online discussion Program on "Freedom and the Narrative of Urdu Novel" organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters.