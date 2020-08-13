Chinese envoy says President Xi has no plan to visit Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has no plan to visit Pakistan any soon or at least till end of the year as his schedule for trips abroad has already been worked out where Pakistan isn’t part of his destinations.

It was stated by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in an exclusive chat with The News Wednesday. The ambassador was approached for his views with regard to the visit of the president in the backdrop of speculations about it and asked about the itinerary of the President Xi. He made it clear that the exchange of the visits by the senior leadership between Pakistan and China was taking place right from the beginning. He said Chinese president being the world leader is most sought-after statesman across the globe.

“It is an honour visiting Pakistan by a Chinese leader since we are declared ‘Iron-Brothers’ and a leader from Pakistan to China is always welcomed but President Xi Jinping, who had already visited Pakistan after assuming the office, would come to Pakistan at an appropriate and agreed time. Such visit’s schedule would be announced by the government whenever it is agreed.”

To another query, Ambassador Yao Jing, said that thanks God China under its sagacious leadership has overcome COVID-19 successfully and extended assistance to Pakistan in overcoming the pandemic. The scheduling of the visit of President Xi Jinping would also be subject to the virus situation, he added.

The ambassador visited the National Command and Control Centre recently and eulogised its role and maintained that it played a great role in curbing coronavirus in the country. He discussed with the authorities the pandemic situation and efforts made by the host government.