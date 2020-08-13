Sub-engineer suspended

MUZAFFARGARH: Chief Engineer Irrigation department DG Khan division suspended sub-engineer Jatoi section subdivision over his involvement in helping landlords in stealing water from canals. The inquiry report sent by XEN Muzaffargarh to Chief Engineer Irrigation DG Khan division said Muzamil Abbas was found involved in helping the landlords in stealing water, doing illegal cuts into canals, illegal pipes and changing in size of water courses. The competent authority issued suspension orders of the sub engineer. Citizens demand re-construction of collapsed bridge: Citizens demanded of early re-construction of collapsed bridge at Ganishwah canal. According to Kher Muhammad, Allah Bukash, Khaleel, Safdar and others, the bridge at Ganishwah canal, near Chungi number 9 collapsed suddenly. It was lone passage for residents of Mohalla Kotwal, Kalaywala, Panjaywala, Jasuwala, Panjaywala and some others. The citizens of the areas have to travel long way to reach city. However, the bridge passage was very short city’s markets.