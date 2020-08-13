Lawyers boycott courts against attack on bar VP

MUZAFFARGARH: Lawyers Wednesday boycotted district courts against attack on District Bar Association’s vice president. The lawyers said Mir Umer Bin Ghafoor advocate was passing by Government Municipal High School along with his nephew on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when Hafiz Shehroz alias Sherry stopped him and barred him from passing there. When Vice President District Bar Association resisted, Shehroz allegedly manhandled him and beat them with clubs. The legal fraternity demanded DPO, Nadeem Abbas to arrest the accused immediately. Clients faced lot of problems due to strike of the lawyers.