Shahbaz slams handcuffing PML-N leaders, workers

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the handcuffing of detained party leaders and workers. In a statement Wednesday, Shahbaz said the act of treating political workers like terrorists and dangerous criminals is extremely disappointing and condemnable.

He said assaulting and torturing party workers and then shackling them with handcuffs shows the fascist mentality of this government.

He said the government has unfortunately turned politics into a revenge drive. He pledged that he will not rest till each PML-N worker and leader was not freed. He paid rich tributes to the party workers and said he is proud of their resilience, conviction and high spirits. He said the party’s enthusiasm has petrified the government.

Shahbaz also met with the PML-N Sindh leaders and said the party has served the country, including Sindh and Karachi, in the best way possible. The delegation of PML-N Sindh included party president Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah, former governor Muhammad Zubair Umar, Salman Khan and Khalid Sheikh. Shahbaz said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has served the entire Pakistan from Sindh to Khyber with devotion and this mission will continue.

The delegation discussed in detail the party's administrative matters and political situation of the country with the party chief. Shahbaz visited the residence of former president Rafiq Tarar to condole the death of his wife. He offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul. He also inquired after Rafiq Tarar. Former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar and PML-N’s Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar were also present.