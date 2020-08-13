close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Suspension of dengue workers

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak Wednesday asked the district health authorities to suspend all dengue workers for their poor performance. According to officials, the DC expressed his dissatisfaction over poor performance of dengue workers. Chairing a weekly briefing on dengue situation, the DC said dengue workers have demonstrated poor performance this year. He said last year they worked attentively and saved the city from dengue spread.

