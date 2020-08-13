Two teenage sisters drown

BAHAWALPUR: Two teenage sisters drowned in the River Sutlej near Jhangrra Sherqi in tehsil Ahmadpur East on Wednesday evening. According to Rescue-1122 Ahmadpur East Control, Assra, 16, and Aqsa, 14, of Ismailpur drowned while taking bath in the river. Their bodies were recovered after hectic efforts of several hours.

SEVEN INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Seven people, including children and women, were injured in a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw outside IUB Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus on Hasilpur Road. Three people were given first aid on the spot and four were shifted to BVH.

FIVE CATTLE ELECTROCUTED: Five cattle of a farmer were electrocuted in Baqirpur in the outskirts of city. Mepco high voltages wires fell on the cattle shed of Irfan Ahmad and killed his cattle. Irfan and locals staged a protest against Mepco Bahawalpur authorities and demanded action against responsible officials.