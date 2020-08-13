Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurates anti-polio campaign

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated anti-polio campaign in the province at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday.

The campaign will continue from August 15 to August 19. The minister said more than 41,000 teams will perform their duties in the five-day campaign and over 17 million children will be administered anti-polio drops. Arrangements for administration of anti-polio drops have also been made at the entry and exit points of the province besides government centres and health facilities.

Later, the minister chaired a meeting of the Development Wing of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. She was apprised of the status of the ongoing development projects in the province. The minister said the work on revamping of health facilities in eight districts is underway at full pace. She said all projects must be completed within stipulated deadlines without any compromise on quality and transparency. She also asked the Primary and Secondary Healthcare secretary to visit the site and review the status of development activities.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed strict disciplinary action for violation of dengue SOPs in the province. He gave these directions to the officers concerned while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hassan Jaffery and the officers concerned attended the meeting. The Minister reviewed the dengue prevention activities in the province. The health minister was informed of the status of preparedness and preventive activities with regard to dengue.