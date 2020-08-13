Dawood Foundation, ABL to establish HDU at Indus Hospital for COVID-19 patients

KARACHI: The Dawood Foundation (DF), the charitable arm of the Dawood Hercules Group, and Allied Bank Limited have announced a partnership to commit PKR 18.7 million for the establishment of High Dependency Unit (HDU) at The Indus Hospital, Karachi, to enhance COVID-19 patient care and facilities.

The Dawood Foundation and Allied Bank Limited will be making an equal contribution of PKR 9.35 million for this initiative. Under this project, The Indus Hospital will use the financial assistance to set up and operationalize a 20-bed, dedicated HDU facility with medical equipment. The project will help to enhance the capacity of tertiary care for COVID-19 patients in Sindh, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the country’s confirmed virus cases.

In June, HDU facility at Nishtar Medical University and Hospital, Multan, was also setup under the PKR 1 billion pledge of Mr. Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation.

Allied Bank has also proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through provision of immediate relief to deserving families. The Bank conducted food distribution drive in different parts of the country in collaboration with multiple NGOs and also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centres for arranging diagnostic kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), research and allied health care facilities.****