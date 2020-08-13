Fawad will be undera lot of pressure: Jalal

KARACHI: Former Test and ODI fast bowler Jalaluddin has said that the selection of Fawad Alam had become a headache for the team management as entire Pakistan cricket fraternity and media stood behind him.

“The team management did not give him a single chance against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Pakistan where he could have consolidated his position,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ here on Wednesday,

“But now that Misbahul Haq-led team management is under severe pressure, it seems he will be given a chance. They did not want to include Fawad in the playing eleven despite his wonderful performances in first class cricket,” he said.

“It would be a difficult situation for him because he would be playing after a gap of ten years. He will have to cement his place in the team and also save the team from defeat while knowing that the management did not want to include him in the team,” he said.

Jalal said Pakistan would have to play brave and aggressive cricket from the start in the second Test, forgetting the defeat at Old Trafford.

He said that the right selection of players was crucial. Otherwise the pressure may further mount on the team, he added.

Jalal said that the defeat against England by three wickets shocked the fans. “But the blame of the defeat must go to the team management and the poor captaincy rather than other players,” he said.

In order for England to have a tough time, Pakistan must adopt an attacking approach, he said.

Jalal, who was the first bowler to clinch a hat-trick in ODI cricket, expressed surprise at the manner in which the team surrendered in the first Test. “It seemed as though the think tank in the dressing room did not know what was going on,” he added.

Jalal, who has accreditation of both ECB and PCB as a coach, said that Azhar Ali failed to handle the pressure when runs were flowing due to the defensive field placing and poor bowling. “There was Misbahul Haq, great bowling coach Waqar Younis, and great leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed. But they did nothing to guide the captain. They should have sent messages to Azhar for combating the situation. But when the 5th wicket stand seemed threatening the team management in the dressing room just accepted the defeat,” he said.