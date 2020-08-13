Women’s T20 International cricket action resumes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Women’s T20 International cricket returns on Wednesday for the first time since the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as Austria hosts Germany in the first of five T20 Internationals.
Germany, known as the Golden Eagles and ranked 27th in the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings, will be looking to gain points as they face 50th placed Austria in the battle to move up the rankings.