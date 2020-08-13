'Pakistan will tour New Zealand'

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed national team’s tour of New Zealand in December to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

“Though the dates of Pakistan cricket team's tour to New Zealand have not yet been confirmed, we have informed Cricket New Zealand that our team will be visiting,” said a source in PCB here on Wednesday.

In the wake of COVID-19, Cricket New Zealand will be facing a big challenge of making isolation arrangements for the teams of Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies.

As per the decision of the New Zealand government, all international arrivals into their country are required to spend at least 14 days in quarantine.

The sources said PCB and Cricket New Zealand are in constant touch to finalise necessary matters relating to the tour.

The sources said two Test matches and three T20 games are likely to be played during the tour but the final decision regarding the exact number of matches will be taken in due course of time.