Naseem will get better with experience: Waqar

ISLAMABAD: Waqar Younis does not agree with the general perception that a slight change in Naseem Shah’s bowling action has reduced his pace.

Interacting with the media from Southampton on Wednesday, the Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach said there was no change in Naseem’s action. “I don’t think there is any change in his bowling action except that you watched him bowl after a long time,” he said.

It is generally believed that Naseem has made slight changes in his bowling action as it seems to be a little more side-on now. His speed -- previously going over 150kph -- surprisingly averaged around 140kph in the first Test in Manchester.

Even Naseem himself has admitted that he had to make adjustments in his action to stay away from future injuries.

Waqar said there were high expectations of Naseem. “We were expecting a lot from the youngster in the first Test, especially after he took five wickets in his previous Test. However, he is very young and hopefully will come up to the mark very soon.”

The bowling coach said Naseem was the future of Pakistan cricket. “He has the ability to take the opposition on and the firepower to trouble any batsman. What he needs is experience. He is one for the future and will be a real pace power for Pakistan. He will be difficult to handle for batsmen once he gains experience.”

Waqar agreed that Pakistan's pace attack in the first Test against England was very inexperienced. “In comparison to England, yes. But to gain experience you need more matches.”

He admitted that nothing went Pakistan's way after England were reduced to 117-5 in the second innings in Manchester.

“We had dominated the Test till that point. But you cannot say anything final in cricket. England snatched the win from us from nowhere.

“We all are responsible for this close miss. You cannot say that bowlers alone were responsible. All had equal share. It happens sometimes when the opposition gets aggressive,” he said.

Waqar also rejected the general opinion that Pakistan took Chris Woakes lightly. “That is not the case. Now when we have lost the Test you can say anything. We made mistakes and even luck was not with us that day. In cricket you need a bit of luck.”

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan’s big coaching team, Waqar said: “We know we have some of the best coaches. But they cannot do anything in the middle. That’s the responsibility of the players,” he said.

Commenting on Ben Stokes’ absence from the remainder of the series, Waqar said the star all-rounder had served England brilliantly in the recent past. “Yes, they will miss him,” he said.

To a question on Azhar Ali’s form, Waqar said the Pakistan captain was the best person to answer it. “We hope to see him in his best form in the coming matches.”

Waqar said Fawad Alam had the ability to perform if given the opportunity. “It depends on what team we play. If Fawad plays, he can excel as he is a very good batsman,” the bowling coach said.