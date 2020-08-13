close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 13, 2020

TikTok rivals locked in battle

World

AFP
August 13, 2020

Paris: Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and now Instagram -- there’s no shortage of rivals circling to grab a slice of troubled TikTok’s teen-centric platform for short-form videos, but can any of them come out on top?

US President Donald Trump’s offensive against two major Chinese internet brands, including TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, has opened the door to competitors even if TikTok itself manages to find a buyer for its US operations by a mid-September deadline.

TikTok is now under further pressure in Europe, after the French privacy watchdog on Tuesday confirmed a probe in response to the firm’s plans to set up a data centre in Ireland. TikTok insists that its users’ personal information is secure, despite US claims to the contrary.

Latest News

More From World