TikTok rivals locked in battle

Paris: Triller, Byte, Dubsmash and now Instagram -- there’s no shortage of rivals circling to grab a slice of troubled TikTok’s teen-centric platform for short-form videos, but can any of them come out on top?

US President Donald Trump’s offensive against two major Chinese internet brands, including TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, has opened the door to competitors even if TikTok itself manages to find a buyer for its US operations by a mid-September deadline.

TikTok is now under further pressure in Europe, after the French privacy watchdog on Tuesday confirmed a probe in response to the firm’s plans to set up a data centre in Ireland. TikTok insists that its users’ personal information is secure, despite US claims to the contrary.