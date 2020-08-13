Dog sniffs out big cash stashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Money talks, they say, but for some, money also smells. Aki, a nine-year old Belgian Shepherd dog based at Frankfurt’s international airport in Germany, sniffed out almost a quarter of million euros in cash from travellers in a few days. Between the end of June and the start of July, Aki caught 12 passengers carrying a total of 247,280 euros ($290,540), according to the airport’s customs office. In one incident, the nosy mutt sniffed out almost 52,000 euros in the belt bag of a passenger. Other cash was found in handbags, shoulder bags and inside jacket pockets.