Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

Dog sniffs out big cash stashes

World

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Money talks, they say, but for some, money also smells. Aki, a nine-year old Belgian Shepherd dog based at Frankfurt’s international airport in Germany, sniffed out almost a quarter of million euros in cash from travellers in a few days. Between the end of June and the start of July, Aki caught 12 passengers carrying a total of 247,280 euros ($290,540), according to the airport’s customs office. In one incident, the nosy mutt sniffed out almost 52,000 euros in the belt bag of a passenger. Other cash was found in handbags, shoulder bags and inside jacket pockets.

