Scottish train derails

Stonehaven, United Kingdom: A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday, with reports of “serious injuries” in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described as “an extremely serious incident”.

The crash, close to the town of Stonehaven around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Aberdeen, followed severe flooding across parts of the region overnight.

Smoke could be seen rising from the scene in pictures broadcast on television news channels. There was no immediate word on the precise number of casualties. “The emergency services are currently on site and a major incident has been declared,” Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.