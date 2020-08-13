close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

Belarus unrest

World

AFP
August 13, 2020

Minsk: Police in Belarus said Wednesday they had detained hundreds more people and used firearms against protesters in a third night of violence over a disputed presidential election. Western governments have condemned the crackdown and the European Union said the bloc’s foreign ministers would discuss Belarus at an extraordinary meeting on Friday.

