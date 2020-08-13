close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

Scottish train derails

World

AFP
August 13, 2020

Stonehaven, United Kingdom: A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday, with reports of “serious injuries” in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described as “an extremely serious incident”. The crash, close to the town of Stonehaven around 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Aberdeen, followed severe flooding across parts of the region overnight. Smoke could be seen rising from the scene in pictures broadcast on television news channels.

