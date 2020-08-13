tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani expressed “great hopes” on Wednesday that a US bid to extend an arms embargo on his country will fail, warning of consequences if the UN Security Council backs it. Rouhani’s remarks came after Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said the US would have to redraft its proposed resolution on the issue after being “rebuffed” by Security Council members.