Hyundai launches Tucson SUV

KARACHI: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, has launched its second CKD, presenting their flagship vehicle, Hyundai Tucson, a statement said on Wednesday.
The grand launch of Hyundai Tucson took place in the first-ever digital car reveal of Pakistan automobile history, it added.
Senior officials from Hyundai Motor Company, Mr B S Jeong Head of ME & Africa HQs and Mr Tatsuya Sato, COO, Hyundai Nishat Motor delivered their messages virtually.
This crossover SUV has been awarded #1 compact SUV by the US JD power IQS study. Tucson with 16-Valve In-Line 4-Cylinder, 2.0 MP Gasoline Engine, with 155 maximum power HP/6,200rpm and 196nm Torque kg-m/4,000rpm.
It comes in 6-speed automatic transmission. This new SUV for Pakistan is 1,850mm wide, 4,480 long, and 1,660mm high, along with 2,670mm wheelbase.