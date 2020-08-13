Soneri Bank wins award

KARACHI: Soneri Bank has recently been awarded “Brand of the Year Award 2019” in the best retail banking category by The Brands’ Foundation; which has been “Accredited Permanent Observer Status” from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the Specialised Agency of the United Nations, a statement said on Wednesday.

“The recent branch transformation activity throughout the branch network nationwide has resulted in this achievement of the bank. Moving forward, the bank is committed to drive the organisation to newer heights and bigger achievements,” it added.

“The bank looks forward to providing the customers with a wide range of products to best fit their financial needs and promote investment culture among individuals for collective growth of the economy.”