8th FPCCI awards in Sept

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), will hold its 8th FPCCI Achievement Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, a statement said on Wednesday.

The awards recognise the services of organisations and individuals of different sectors contributing towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, it added.

President Arif Alvi will grace the occasion as the chief guest and confer the awards on the recipients. Keeping in view the request of trade bodies, the FPCCI awards committee has extended the date of submission of applications for the 8th FPCCI Achievement Awards till Monday, August 24, 2020, it added.