Govt engaging private sector to leverage investments

ISLAMAABD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (DCPC) Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan on Wednesday said the government was focused on encouraging the private sector to leverage investments.

“Our priority is to get state of the art technology in the best possible indigenisation,” said Khan chairing a Progress Review meeting on PSDP Plus here in the federal capital.

The deputy chairman said Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) would only consider complex proposals that required high order thinking and analysis, proposals with viability gaps, and should exclude any routine projects for which other financial mediums were available.

While reviewing the projects presented by the Government of Punjab, DCPC directed that in addition to the infrastructure projects, Punjab should also concentrate on projects related to agriculture sector, service provisions, private cattle markets and other rich resources available to gain better economic productivity.

According to official statement, Government of KP presented proposals for establishment of tourists’ resorts and informed that their feasibility studies are being worked upon.

Responding to KP’s proposals, Khan said tourism was all about marketing therefore qualified international consultants needed to be hired.

“The request for proposal must include references, relevant capabilities and track record. For seeking high quality consultants, embassies and missions should also be kept in parallel,” the DCPC said. Further, he said the federal government had given special importance to Balochistan in the PSDP projects and in the same spirit it would like to go an extra mile for the province in PSDP Plus. He also directed the PPPA to identify viable projects for Balochistan province after consultation with its government.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, CEO PPP Authority Malik Ahamd, Provincial Chief Secretaries, representative from PM Office, and senior officials of the Planning Commission were also present in the meeting.