Prayers for Beirut

Before Beirut was shattered by two terrible explosions last week, Lebanon was crushed by Covid-19, and faced a financial crisis that completely devastated the country. Now, with the massive area of the capital flattened out, the needs of the country cannot be overstated. Hunger was already stalking the land. Doctors are forced to operate under the light of their cell phones, and Lebanese people describe themselves as refugees.

The explosions last week could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, sending the country spiralling into collapse. We should do whatever we can to help the people of Beirut to get out of these dark times -- and the least we can do is to keep them in our prayers.

Marium Ali

Karachi