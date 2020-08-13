Pakistan lauded for promoting minorities rights

LONDON: Dr Peter David, Senior Lecturer at King’s College Medical School London, has praised the efforts of the Pakistan government for promoting the rights and welfare of the minority communities and underlined that these efforts must continue.

Speaking at the National Minorities Day Celebration for the Community, organised by the Pakistan High Commission London on Tuesday, Dr David also thanked High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria for listening and always welcoming the Pakistan’s minority communities living in the UK and doing his best to assist them, said a statement issued on Wednesday. He also informed about the setting up of Pakistan International Christian Medical Association to help support Christian medical institutions in Pakistan and expressed gratitude to the High Commissioner for agreeing to become its patron.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner underlined that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed fundamental rights for all citizens irrespective of religion, race, caste, colour or creed. “It further gives the right to every citizen to profess, practice or propagate religion and perform their religious customs as per their beliefs.”

Zakaria highlighted that the recognition of the rights of religious minorities was manifested in various legislative and constitutional measures. He added the National Commission for Minorities under the chairmanship of minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony protects and safeguards religious, social and cultural rights of the minorities in Pakistan.

He underlined that inferior elements with outside support were attempting to sow the seeds of discord within the society and were exploiting the situation with ulterior motives. He advised the community and friends of Pakistan to be aware of such tactics. The High Commissioner highlighted that the day was meant to pay tribute to the members of minorities for the sacrifices they rendered in the independence movement of Pakistan and contributions to nation building and the country’s progress in various fields. He said all Pakistanis acknowledge with deep appreciation the role of minorities towards the creation and growth of Pakistan, which was continuing.

On the occasion, Zakaria praised the achievement of a student Nadub Gill and noted that he was able to constructively utilise time during coronavirus lockdown to polish his skills and was able to establish a world record for both Pakistan and Britain. He also felicitated his parents for their role in Nadub’s achievement, and as a token of appreciation, the High Commissioner presented him with a gift of a laptop and a certificate.

About the situation in held Kashmir, he told the guests that Kashmiris were living under Indian military siege with no communication with the outside world and completely deprived of their fundamental rights. He said with the communication blockade and no media access, the reports of extrajudicial and custodial killings, arbitrary detentions, rapes and sexual harassment and destruction of properties had constantly emerged. “This has prompted Genocide Watch to issue Genocide Alert for Kashmir,” he added.

The event was attended by prominent members of Pakistani community of minorities based in the UK, British parliamentarians, academicians, doctors, journalists and artists.

The ceremony ended on a vote of thanks by Michael Massey, who conveyed the message of goodwill from Cllr Dr James Shera, a renowned Pakistani Briton.