Varsities urged to consider disadvantaged students

LUTON: As school pupils across England are set to receive their A-Level results today, the Raise Up Foundation’s chairperson, Rehana Faisal, has urged British universities to especially consider students from disadvantaged communities in Luton.

She has launched a campaign and she wants people to sign a letter that she has drafted. “While the Covid-19 pandemic has created difficulty and uncertainty for all young people, its impact has been felt disproportionately in Luton,” she said.

She said the disadvantage is compounded for those from minority communities, who face additional structural barriers. Given the Luton demographics, she added, the cancellation of examinations and the subsequent shift to Centre Assessed Grades has created the distinct possibility that an increased number of Luton students may fall short of their offer conditions.

“Given this context, we are deeply concerned at the prospect of a significant cohort of young people in Luton left without a place at university, as well as little or no prospect of securing meaningful employment or access to state benefits,” she said.

Despite these disadvantages, “they are talented and resilient individuals who would undoubtedly bring value” to institutions, she added, urging universities to consider them.