Scotland’s weekly virus deaths drop to lowest level

EDINBURGH: Scotland’s weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to five, their lowest level since the first fatality was recorded in the country in early March.

There were five occasions of Covid-19 being mentioned on the death certificate from August 3 to August 9, a drop from seven the week before, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS). The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Statistics show people living in deprived areas are two times more likely to die with coronavirus than those in the least deprived areas.

Adjusting for age, people in the most deprived areas are two times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those living in the least deprived areas, while those living in larger urban areas are over four times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those in remote locations.

More than 90 per cent of people who died with Covid-19 from March to July had at least on pre-existing condition, the most common of which was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (31 per cent).

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Since the peak week in mid-April, when 661 Covid-19 related deaths were registered, today’s report shows the lowest weekly total for deaths since the first death was recorded in early March.”