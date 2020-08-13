Pakistan identifies major cyber attack by Indian agencies

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies targeting the personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the range of cyber crimes include deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

“Various targets of hostile intelligences agencies are being investigated,” it said. “The Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security.”

An advisory is also being sent to all government departments / institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.