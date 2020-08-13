Case filed against Maryam, others over police skirmish

LAHORE: Police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other senior members of her party over the clashes outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) office a day earlier.

On Tuesday, police and PML-N workers clashed outside the NAB’s Lahore office while Maryam went to the anti-graft body for an investigation regarding the allegedly illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.

The case, filed on a complaint of the anti-graft body, includes sections related to interference in official duty and others pertaining to violent acts. The complaint claimed that the actions of Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders “caused fear” among the NAB officials and damaged the accountability watchdog’s office. Meanwhile, a local court sent 58 PML-N workers allegedly involved in the clash with the police to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the Chung police produced the accused party workers before judicial magistrate concerned.

The investigation officer requested the court to hand over the accused on physical remand for investigations and recovery. The defence counsel opposed the remand request, saying that no recovery was to be made from the accused.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, sent the accused party workers to jail on 14-day judicial remand.