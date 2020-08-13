NAB grills Buzdar in liquor licence probe

By News Desk

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) grilled Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for nearly two hours, Geo News reported, in an investigation over the allegedly illegal issuance of a liquor licence to a hotel.

In a statement issued hours after his hearing, Buzdar said he appeared before the NAB in a “personal capacity while fulfilling the legal requirements” and that he went to the office in a vehicle without protocol.

He said he presented his point of view before the anti-graft body and apprised them of the “facts” in the matter of the issuance of the license, Buzdar said, adding he had done so to “remove any ambiguity” in the matter.

The chief minister stressed that his “hands are clean” and he would present his point of view whenever subpoenaed. “We believe in the reverence of constitutional bodies as no one is above the law in the country,” he emphasised.

Buzdar said he had “set a tradition” by presenting himself before the NAB and he had also presented his point of view before the special commission and the court. The chief minister regretted that “hooliganism and lawlessness” were demonstrated before the NAB’s office a day earlier. The violators of law had exposed themselves, he said, and added that following the law was the duty of every citizen.

“I have not committed any wrong nor would allow it to anyone,” he said, adding that the affairs of the government were being run in accordance with the rules and regulations in Punjab.