Israel behind fanning sectarianism in Pakistan, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that female employee of Israel's secret agency is leading a campaign against dignity of sacred personalities of Islam in order to fan sectarianism in Pakistan.

Addressing a convention on 'Mutual Contacts between Sects' organised by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), the minister observed a campaign has been launched against sacred personalities under a well thought plan. He said a lady using her name as Ayesha and belongs to Israeli secret agency while sitting in Israel had been assigned the task to spread sectarianism in Pakistan.

"Now our people without any thought are active on social media," he said. He added that the lady speaks Arabic very well, upload sectarian material on social media. Qadri pointed out that after failing to destabilise country on linguistic, regional and religious basis, the enemy was now bent upon fulfilling its designs by creating hatred among people belonging to Sunni and Shia, Deobandi, Barelvi and Salfi sects.

He emphasized that main objective behind organising such conventions was to foil such designs and plans of the enemy.

He said constitution of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, Milli Yek Jehti Council and Inter Faith Committee was part of efforts to defeat designs of enemy and promote interfaith harmony. He suggested that recommendations of CII should reach to mosques and Mehrab.