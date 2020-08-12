FBR suspends 10 more officers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has intensified action against irregularity, corruption and inefficiency and suspended ten more officers.
According to announcement of FBR here on Tuesday stating that the suspended Customs officers included seven inspectors, two superintendents and one appraising officer. Since July, so far 36 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees have been dismissed from service.