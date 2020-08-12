close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

FBR suspends 10 more officers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has intensified action against irregularity, corruption and inefficiency and suspended ten more officers.

According to announcement of FBR here on Tuesday stating that the suspended Customs officers included seven inspectors, two superintendents and one appraising officer. Since July, so far 36 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees have been dismissed from service.

