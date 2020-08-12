Human rights activist Joyo goes missing

KARACHI: Human rights activist Sarang Joyo who was actively campaigning for the release of the missing persons of Sindh went missing from his home in Karachi, his family confirmed.

Writers, human rights activists, political workers protested outside Karachi Press Club and observed a token hunger strike against the disappearance of Sarang Joyo.

According to Sohni, wife of Sarang Joyo, unknown persons broke into their house, held the entire household hostage, and took Sarang with them.

Sohni added that unknown persons took away the personal belongings including the laptop and books of her husband.