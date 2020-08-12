tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Mother of paediatrician Prof Dr Gohar Rahman Chamkani passed away on Tuesday.
She was laid to rest the same day at her ancestral graveyard. The funeral was attended by people from different walks of life. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Gohar Rahman appealed to well-wishers to pray for the departed soul of his mother.