Wed Aug 12, 2020
August 12, 2020

Obituary

National

August 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: Mother of paediatrician Prof Dr Gohar Rahman Chamkani passed away on Tuesday.

She was laid to rest the same day at her ancestral graveyard. The funeral was attended by people from different walks of life. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Gohar Rahman appealed to well-wishers to pray for the departed soul of his mother.

