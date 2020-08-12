DIG visits family of martyred cop

KHAR: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Malakand Range, Mohammad Ijaz Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of a martyred cop to offer condolences to his family.

District Police Officer, Bajaur, Shahzada Kokab Farooq was also present. The DIG offered fateha for the soul of the cop Jahangir Khan. He said that besides the compensation package, the family of the fallen cop would receive the salary and his son would be recruited in the force. It may be recalled that constable Jahangir Khan was martyred in a firing incident in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur.