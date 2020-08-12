Sherpao wants efforts expedited for Afghan peace

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that all the stakeholders should play their role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

According to a press release, he expressed these views during his meeting with outgoing Afghan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal at Watan Kor. QWP provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar was also present on the occasion. Aftab Sherpao said that peace was a prerequisite for development. He said that Afghanistan had been in conflict for the last four decades, therefore, concerted efforts should be made to bring peace to the war-strife country. The QWP leader asked Islamabad to cement diplomatic and trade relations with Kabul. Talking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the QWP leader said that peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan, calling for the restoration of the peace process. Aftab Sherpao said that the negotiations should be all-inclusive to seek the input from all the stakeholders to restore viable peace to the war-torn country. The QWP chief added that Islamabad should promote people-to-people and government-to-government contacts with Kabul.

ANP submits motion against power cut

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the unscheduled and hours-long power suspension in Buner district.

ANP provincial general secretary and lawmaker from Buner district, Sardar Hussain Babak, submitted the motion at the secretariat of the KP Assembly. He criticised the hours-long power outages in the district, stating that Khadokhel, Chamla and Amazai areas were without electricity for the last one month. He said that the people had no other options but to stage protests for their rights. The ANP lawmaker demanded establishment of a new feeder in the area, adding that Pesco and administration was responsible for removing the hurdles in the establishment of the feeder. He also warned of staging a sit-in against the unjust power suspension in his area.