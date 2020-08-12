Adviser visits Bara

BARA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada on Tuesday visited Bara tehsil in Khyber district. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, MPA Wilson Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Bara Khalid Khan, Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul Mohmand and elders were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Wazirzada said the holy places and assets of the minorities were safe in tribal districts.

He said that tribal people provided security to the members of the minority community during militancy. “All necessary things are available at shamshan ghat in Kalanga area in Akakhel,” he maintained, adding that tribal people were peace-loving people.