32,000 watercourses to be cemented, KP Assembly told

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was told on Tuesday that a total of 32,000 watercourses would be cemented to improve the irrigation system for the 2.2 million acre irrigated land in the province.

Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan in reply to a question informed the House that KP had a total land of 20.6 million acre out of which only 2.2 million acre land was cultivable while 3.2 million acre was barren. He said that 2 million acre land was rain-fed. He said the department was trying to improve its water management system. “The government is working on small dams, land leveling, soil conservation along with improving irrigation management,” he added. He said so far only 25,000 watercourses had been cemented, but now the number would be raised to 32,000 at a cost of Rs25 billion. The issue of allotment of official residences to government officers was once again raised in the Assembly. Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) moved a privilege motion demanding referring it to the privilege committee. She said that the Administration Department had been providing wrong information to the House regarding allotment of official residences. She said some officers were allotted residences while others were waiting for decades to get one. She said bureaucrats were dodging the House by providing wrong information, which was an insult to the elected public representatives.

The House unanimously passed the resolution moved by Ravi Kumar calling for observing August 11 as minorities day officially at provincial level like the centre where function was arranged at the President House. The House passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trust Bill, 2020; KP Cooperative Societies (amendment) Bill, 2020 and the KP Waqf Properties (amendment) Bill, 2020.

Man wants son

recruited in Irrigation Dept

A retired government employee belonging to Buner district on Tuesday said that his son qualified the test and interview for a job in the Irrigation Department, but the authorities concerned recruited an underserving person.

The elderly Hasanzada staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club in an effort to draw the attention of the government functionaries towards his demand. He said he had been protesting for the last four years, asking the authorities to provide him justice, but to no avail.

Carrying a banner inscribed with his demand, he said his son Ikramullah had qualified the test and interview for a post in the Irrigation Department but the then provincial minister appointed another person hailing from Swat. Presenting recommendation letters of the elected representatives, he said the chief minister had also recommended his son, but he could not get the job.

Hasanzada said the deputy commissioner, officials and leaders from various political parties had also acknowledged that it was the right of his son to be recruited.