Wed Aug 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

Buzdar will appear before NAB today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will appear before the NAB today (Wednesday) in a probe against him for allegedly awarding an illegal liquor licence.

The NAB in its call up notice had directed Buzdar to appear before the NAB on August 12 at 11 am. The NAB has accused Usman Buzdar of awarding a liquor licence to a hotel after allegedly receiving Rs50 million bribe.

