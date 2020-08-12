‘Larger India Pakistan confrontation, not out of question’

WASHINGTON: A larger confrontation between India and Pakistan is not out of the question a year after India revoked the special status of the disputed Kashmir region, which has led to a government crackdown and allegations of abuse against civilians in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S.

In an interview Monday with an American media outlet, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said there is a complete lack of dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad over the ethnically diverse and hotly contested region.

“You have a border where you have over 2,000 violations since January. The Line of Control is hot,” he said. “No one can or should rule out the possibility of a larger confrontation.”

Khan said India ultimately wants to alter the population of Occupied Kashmir by granting almost half-a-million Indian citizens the right to move there.

“This is something that was not even done before partition,” he said. “They are clearly working on a long-term agenda.”