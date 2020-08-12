Imran inaugurate BRT tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said they were ready to open the long-delayed 27 kilometre long Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for public and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it August 13.

“We had given many deadlines for the competition of the project but couldn’t complete it due to various reasons. The project is now ready to be opened for public,” the chief minister said.

Talking to journalists here at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan acknowledged it was their mistake that they had given a six-month period for the completion of this huge project.

“Frankly speaking, the BRT was imposed upon us when I took the charge of the province as chief minister. We could neither ignore it nor complete. It was actually our mistake that we gave a six-month deadline for this huge project,” the chief minister said.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak in the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government had launched the BRT project and given a six-month period for it’s completion. Besides other issues raised in the quality of work in BRT, the PTI government and Pervez Khattak was particularly accused from time to time for launching the project in haste.