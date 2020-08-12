Islamabad United relieves entire support staff

ISLAMABAD: Inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have relieved the entire support staff, it has been reliably learnt.

Though no official communique was shared with any of the officials residing in Pakistan, it has been learnt that the PSL franchise has decided to relieve all the support staff.

“We may see new owners of the franchise in the coming months. The staff has been relieved enabling the owners to get a better deal,” a source within the franchise said.

Ali Naqvi, who holds major share of the franchise, was not available for comments as his cell and Whatsapp both were not responding.

‘The News’ also learnt that owners of some other franchises were also thinking on the same lines i.e. to sell the ownership rights.