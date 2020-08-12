PSB set to reopen sports activities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is to restart jogging, tennis, badminton and squash activities from August 13 at all centres of the country.
As was decided by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) before Eid, all sports having lesser chances of direct contacts are to be opened.
"As a first step, we have decided to reopen jogging, tennis, badminton and squash facilities from August 13. This will be done adopting SOPs necessary amid Covid-19," PSB Deputy Director General (technical) Azam Dar when contacted said.