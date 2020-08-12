PSB set to reopen sports activities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is to restart jogging, tennis, badminton and squash activities from August 13 at all centres of the country.

As was decided by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) before Eid, all sports having lesser chances of direct contacts are to be opened.

"As a first step, we have decided to reopen jogging, tennis, badminton and squash facilities from August 13. This will be done adopting SOPs necessary amid Covid-19," PSB Deputy Director General (technical) Azam Dar when contacted said.