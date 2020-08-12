Jansher recovering fast from surgery

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan is feeling well and recovering fast following his spinal cord surgery.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday from Peshawar, Jansher said he has started walking and was feeling comfortable.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life are visiting him to enquire about his health. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shoukat Ali Yousafzai, former British Open champion Qamar Zaman and many other renowned personalities visited his residence to know about his health.

“He is a squash legend and has brought laurels for the country. His contributions in provincial sports are second to none,” the minister said.

Qamar Zaman also lauded Jansher for his matchless contributions for squash and hoped that he would get well soon.