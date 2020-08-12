Greece condemns Turkish ‘provocation’

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday demanded that Turkey withdraw a research ship at the heart of their growing dispute over maritime rights and warned it would defend its sovereignty, calling for an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to resolve the crisis.

Tensions were stoked on Monday when Ankara dispatched the research ship Oruc Reis accompanied by Turkish naval vessels off the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the eastern Mediterranean. In a televised statement, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias urged Ankara to "immediately" remove the Oruc Reis from Greek waters.