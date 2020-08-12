Scottish Premiership season under threat due to quarantine breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GLASGOW: The Scottish government has threatened to call a halt to the new Premiership season due to another breach of the strict coronavirus quarantine rules.
Celtic’s Belgian defender Boli Bolingoli said he had not observed quarantine protocols after a trip to Spain. Anyone returning to Scotland from Spain must spend two weeks in quarantine.