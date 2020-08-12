ECB launches one-off domestic women’s 50-over tournament

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched a one-off domestic women’s tournament to be played this summer.

The 50-over competition, named the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will contain eight teams playing in two regionalised groups of four beginning later this month, ensuring the season is not wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECB managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor said: “I’m delighted that, despite the obvious challenges of COVID-19, we have been able to continue to build the new women’s elite domestic structure to the point that we’ll see the eight regions playing 50-over cricket this summer.

“Off the back of appointing the eight Regional Directors of Women’s Cricket and awarding Regional Retainers, we have worked closely with colleagues across the men’s domestic game to ensure we are able to stage domestic women’s cricket safely and at high-quality venues. “Rachael Heyhoe Flint would have been proud to witness the professionalisation of the domestic women’s game. She did so much for our sport and without her work, passion and dedication, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“It’s therefore fitting that this special edition of the competition will be played in her honour. I’d personally like to extend my thanks to Rachael’s son, Ben, with whom we collaborated on the logo for the competition.”